Jim Ross Says Current AEW Star Is Going To Be A “Big-Time Player”

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on AEW’s rising stars:

“Darby [Allin] is one of my favorites. He’s one of my favorites to talk to. Darby is very creative. He comes up with a lot of his own material, shall we say. He’s one of our homegrown guys that we take pride in; he and Jungle Boy Jack Perry, for example. Nobody should sleep on Ethan Page. He’s going to be a big-time player. He’s doing really well. I’m glad we have him. He looks great, has a good attitude and is a smart kid. I believe if he stays away from injuries, he’s going to contribute in a big way for a long time to come.”