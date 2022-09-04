Jim Ross Says “Logical Things” About CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Need Addressing

Conrad Thompson’s Ad Free Shows put on a live performance on Saturday afternoon in Chicago to raise money for Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The funds raised will be used to assist Steve “Mongo” McMichael with some of the costs associated with his treatment for ALS. You can make a contribution at MoneyForMongo.com if you are able to assist Mongo in any way.

Thompson was joined by Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Tony Schiavone, Mick Foley, and Jim Ross, and they recounted their experiences working with Steve McMichael over the course of their careers.

Thompson asked Ross regarding the 15 bouts (4 on the pre-show and 11 on the main card) that are scheduled to take place during the AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

Ross said:

“Well, I think it’s gonna be unpredictable because I don’t know how you book this card. I don’t know how you have a match on Wednesday and your champion gets his ass whipped like a government mule and then you expect to return it Sunday. Why do I need a return? You just got your ass whipped. So there’s logical things we have to address, quite frankly. I think it’s gonna be a challenging show for Tony Khan to book but it’s loaded.”

In addition, Ross commented about how long the show was.

He added, “Sitting out there with our group as it is, this is gonna be a 5-hour show. I’m not in favor of any 5-hour show. It’s just too long. Our attention spans are not going to maintain what it needs to be. It’s a chance for a lot talents to clear the deck and make a name for themselves.”

Ross stated that the match between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho has the potential to be the match of the year, and he is excited for the show. He also believes that tonight’s pay-per-view will be one of the most impressive shows that they have ever produced.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)