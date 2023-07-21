Jim Ross Says Nobody In AEW Wants To Go Back To Work More Than Him

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross recently took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to discuss a number of topics including how he would like to go back to work as soon as he is cleared but he doesn’t know when that’s going be, though he can promise that nobody in AEW wants to go back to work more than him.

Ross said, “I can tell you that right now. People say, ‘When are you coming back to work?’ Well, I’d like to go back to work tonight. I’d like to go back to work next week, but I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I’ve got to get past this thing, and I’m hoping that the two issues I have, I can protect my wound from infection in a pretty good way. I’ve got the medicines, the solvents, the covers, all that stuff. But man, what’s killing me right now is the lower back thing. I’ve heard guys talk about sciatica I’m not a very positive way. It’s really challenging. It’s not good, man. So anyway, I’m working on that couple things. I can promise you that nobody in AEW wants to go back to work more than me. I miss being around the guys. I miss helping these young kids. I’m a good listener to them and for them. I miss all that. I’m an alpha personality and I like to be around other people and like to help others.”

Ross also talked about how being away for him is not necessarily a good thing as he sits alone in his condo all day and being alone is not really a good thing for him as sometimes when he is alone he can make bad decisions.

“When you’re sitting here in a condo, which is nice, it’s on the beach, it’s cool, I’m not bitching about that, but you are alone. Being alone’s not really a good thing for me. Sometimes, when I’m left to my own devices, I can make bad decisions. [Laughs] So anyway, it’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna get better, and I’m gonna see a good guy that could help me. He’s dealt with these guys before, where they needed to get a fast turnaround and all that stuff. So hopefully I’ll get some relief and I’ll be able to put my shoes on without help. Not help from another individual, but brace against something, it’s gotta be shoes I can slip in and out of. So that’s where I am. But just a couple weeks ago, I couldn’t even put my shoes on. I couldn’t bend over.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)