Jim Ross Says Swerve Strickland And Bryan Danielson “Will Beat The Sh*t Out Of Each Other” At AEW All In

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has returned with a new “Grilling JR” podcast. JR will be at the AEW ALL IN event in London this Sunday.

JR discussed preparing to call the Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson AEW Title battle at All In.

“Alex Marvez will be the guy that’s providing me my notes. A lot of it is up to me as far as what I use or don’t use or how I use it. There’s more detail involved in it. I’m hopeful that I get all my paperwork from Alex before I leave and go on the road so I have something tangible and important to read and study. I’ll take it to the next level on this one.”

“I think my work with Will Ospreay and Swerve shows you what you do when you get invested in a match. I think this match is going to take that to a whole different level. The career vs championship is a hell of a stipulation. It will be a great story to tell. It will be physical. These guys will beat the sh*t out of each other. There’s no doubt about that. It’s a match that you can’t call from the outside. Does Bryan Danielson lose and retire? Does Swerve lose and become a former champion? Seems like that’s some people’s thought. I don’t think it’s time to take the title from Swerve, personally. He’s just starting to get over and he’s a good champion. I don’t recall any agents or producers saying, ‘Well, Swerve was late again. We didn’t get to do as much in this match as we wanted to because the talent wasn’t in the locker room.’ You don’t have that issue with either one of these guys and they’re both very proud of their work. They’re both in key times in their career. I’m really looking forward to that situation.”

“My friend Alex Marvez, who’s working for the company now on a full-time basis will come through like a champion as he always does and provide us with an outline of things. Then during the day, I’ll spend time with Excalibur for sure and we’ll go over it, what we’re going to get in or not get in, how you want to handle this, how you want to handle that.”

“I think this is going to be a hell of a story we’re going to tell. I can see this being a match of the year from any promotion because both guys are smart. They’re cerebral. They know what they’re in-ring skill sets, what the limits are, if there are any, so I’m excited about being able to call this match. I appreciate Tony Khan having the faith in me to bring me over. It should be a classic and there is nothing on the card that can follow it, nothing, so it’s going to go last I’m sure. I haven’t been told that, but I can’t imagine anything else going on last at Wembley but Swerve defending his championship against Bryan Danielson. As we look back over the years, I think we’re going to say this was one of the crowning moments for both these guy’s careers for different reasons, but it’s all important for both of them to perform at the highest level that they humanly possibly can, and I would accept nothing less if I were calling the shots. I don’t think it will take much encouragement to achieve those goals. I think it should be an absolute masterpiece, and that’s a lot to put on your plate.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)