Jim Ross Shares His Thoughts On John Cena’s Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including fans’ connection to his announcing style and how it takes away from Michael Cole and John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Ross said, “Yeah, it’s nice. I saw the same thing. It’s nice. I feel bad because it takes away from Michael Cole, and that’s not the objective, but everybody’s got their taste. My delivery and my presentation in moments like that are different, and I don’t think that you can replicate them. That’s just me. I liked the hell out of it [Cena’s heel turn]. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. I thought it added to the show. It was a jaw-dropper, to say the least. So, I had no issues with it at all. I thought it was fabulous.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)