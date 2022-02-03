Jim Ross Shares Update On His Health

Jim Ross first underwent surgery in November to fight skin cancer.

The WWE Hall of Famer was on hiatus from AEW while he did radiation treatment and returned on the December 29th broadcast of Dynamite. Ross provided an update during the latest episode of Grilling JR:

“I had a doctor’s appointment today. I’m going back in 30 days which is good because at one point in time, I was seeing the doctor daily. Then when I got my treatments all done, I started every other week and so today, we scheduled it in a month.

So the doctor is pleased with my healing. My leg has not healed yet. I came back to work about 30 days too early according to the doctor. It wasn’t too early for me. I was ready to go, but yeah, he’s pleased with my progress. He said you can’t let yourself be tricked into thinking that you’re healed. You’re not.”

Ross said that his ankle was still tender from the radiation:

“It’s still tender, but there’s less spots on my ankle that are adversely affected, so I’m doing better. Thanks for asking and I know I appreciate everybody’s support on that deal.

I can’t expect it to be perfect. It’s not going to be perfect for a while, and my doctor today said it’s going to be a few months until that spot of my ankle is where all that new skin is being grown.

My biggest enemy is two flights in one day because the second flight aggravates the swelling of my foot.”