Jim Ross Shares What Needs To Be Done With Brian Cage

Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the pairing of Brian Cage with Taz in AEW, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio:

“We had some camera work that we need to be more aware of. Taz does not need to be standing in front of Brian Cage. I’m not knocking Taz. He may take it that way, but so be it. Nonetheless, we have to have better positioning in that regard. Taz has cut some damn good promos. I really enjoyed those quite frankly. When Brian got the FTW belt, he didn’t register it one bit. He was nonplussed. So, if it didn’t mean sh*t to him, then why should it mean sh*t to me, or you, or the fans? There have been a lot of good things in this build. I like Taz’s heel work. His promo work is as good as anybody we have right now, quite frankly. But, Cage has got to show more personality…He is a hell of an athlete and sometimes he works as a babyface with all the flying stuff and that may need to be addressed. It’s a learning process.”

