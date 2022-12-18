Jim Ross Speaks About a WWE Attitude Era Star That He Thought Was “Very Underrated”

Former WWE head of talent relations Jim Ross discussed Ken Shamrock’s tenure with the company during the Attitude Era on his podcast.

“I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”

“But he was very underrated in my opinion in the pro wrestling world. So, we may have missed an opportunity with him, no doubt. I’m with you [Conrad]. If Ken Shamrock had become the champion, as I said I would have no problem with that. He is believable. His promos were believable because he didn’t memorize his lines. So it was some good stuff. I’m a Ken Shamrock fan, was then, still am.”

