Jim Ross Talks About AEW Collision Roster, Backstage Atmosphere

The atmosphere at AEW Collision is different than that of AEW Dynamite.

Jim Ross thinks so.

During the latest installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and All Elite Wrestling commentator spoke about exactly that.

“The atmosphere at Collision, in my opinion, is entirely different than the mindset and the atmosphere at Dynamite,” he said. “There’s less people, less crew, less talents, so it’s a lot calmer. I think the talents have more time to work their matches out. It’s just a different atmosphere, and it’s a good atmosphere. Always fun. Good seeing the talents. We got a good crew going.”

Ross also spoke about the roster that was put together for the new weekly Saturday night prime time television show.

“I think CM Punk and Tony Khan pretty much put that roster together, and I like it,” he said. “That’s good talents. They’re motivated. They like the ownership of that show and the fact that they can make a difference, and I think that’s cool. All good, man. I’m looking to it. I enjoy being around the talent.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.