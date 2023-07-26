Jim Ross Talks About Being On The Comeback Trail

Jim Ross continues to be on the comeback trail.

On the latest installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator spoke about his condition.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his visits to the chiropractor and how his sciatica is getting better: “It’s been good. The chiropractor visit has been very well-timed. I got another one later today. I’m sore as hell. I feel like I got beat up, with just pushing and prodding and twisting and so forth. But I’ve gotten some good, timely relief on the sciatica, which is a bitch. Those of you who have had to experience know exactly what I’m taking about. I went like three days, I couldn’t walk. I crawled or I limped, or I pulled myself here or there.”

On using a walking stick and making sure his radiation wound doesn’t get infected: “I got me a walking stick, goddamn, I hate that. So anyhow, it’s better. My radiation wound seems to be healing, but it’s just so slow. They’re very concerned about infection, which I don’t want to get that infected because that’s not good business. So I’m on some heavy ass antibiotics. One more treatment today, then I’ll fly back to Jacksonville on Thursday as we’re talking here today, and move on. So it’s all good,”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.