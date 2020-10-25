Jim Ross Talks About How Certain Wrestlers Are ‘Brainwashed’

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross talked about how he feels certain wrestlers are “brainwashed” in regards to match lengths:

“I believe that even in AEW we have some match times that at times, appear to be too long. Guys are brainwashed [into believing] ‘I got to have 15 minutes, I got to have 18.’ Why? Are you not a good enough worker to tell your story in the time that you’re assigned? Apparently not. I think that’s a big fallacy in the business today is that you got to have ‘x’ number of minutes to tell your story. Where’s that written down at? I don’t agree with that philosophy.”

JR also commented on the Full Gear PPV:

“November is going to be such a big month for us in AEW. Full Gear coming up, first Saturday of November. Looks like the card is coming together well. I like how we are determining challengers and #1 contenders. Our roster keeps getting better and better. It’s just a fun thing to be a part of.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)