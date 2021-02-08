Jim Ross Talks About How It Will Take Time To Build Stars

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about how it will take time to build new stars in AEW:

“The talent roster, we’re starting to get some of the AEW originals over. We’ve only been here a year, anybody who thinks you can get over and be a big major star in under a year probably you’re doing too much fantasy booking. It just doesn’t work that way and it takes more time. We’re only on T.V. two hours a week.”

JR also said the following regarding Tony Khan:

“He’s a rookie booker. He’s got a year under his belt, so I think going forward you’re going to see that process continue to evolve in AEW. Everybody should be getting better at their gig and that doesn’t exclude Tony Khan.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)