Jim Ross Vents About How Wrestlers Do The ‘Same F**king Spot’

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked if finishers like the superkick or DDT needed to be protected or if it’s just part of the evolution of the wrestling business and here was JR’s response:

“That evolution of the business is bull**t. Yes, they should be protected. The DDT is a finish. The superkick is just a part of the flow of the match (now). Nobody wins with it. What does that say to you? Does that say guys back in the day were more proficient delivering a DDT or a superkick than in this generation where ‘things are evolving’? I want some proof of that sh*t. I want somebody to prove to me that the changing of the wrestling business is what it is today and it’s making a difference. I say no. I told a kid the other day at AEW that everybody does the same fu**ing spot. All you guys go outside. You cluster up like coils. You stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side by side so you can catch some leaping idiot going over the top who never wins with this move. They are looking for the “holy s**t chant. They love to hear ‘this is awesome’. It’s a spot folks. It’s a trapeze act. I don’t buy into that. The DDT is a great finish and should be used as such.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

JR’s comments start at around 80 minutes at 25 seconds into the podcast: