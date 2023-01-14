Jim Ross Weighs In On Iron Man Match Between MJF & Bryan Danielson At AEW Revolution

What does “Good Ole’ J.R.” think about the 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship between MJF and “The American Dragon” at AEW Revolution 2023?

Jim Ross spoke about the potential title showdown if Danielson gets past all of his challengers until the pre-set deadline by “The Devil” on the latest installment of his official podcast, “Grilling J.R.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On storytelling in wrestling: “They want to see action and they want to see a compelling story. There’s nothing more important in pro wrestling than the stories. A lot of guys you can hire can do amazing things athletically, all the high flying stuff, the high risk stuff. There’s a lot of talent. That’s how they’ve been taught, and so many of them, unfortunately, believe that’s the only way to get over, and it’s far from the truth. It’s not accurate. Storytelling is your money”.

On the upcoming MJF vs. Bryan Danielson 60-Minute Iron Man Match at Revolution: “I’m very curious to see how that goes. It can be feast or famine because I don’t think that MJF has had a lot of 60 minute matches to know how to pace himself, to tell that story that continues to connect the dots. I personally like Iron Man matches. I’m not knocking Max. Max is our champion. But you know, he’s got to really prepare mentally and physically for a 60 minute story, and again, it’s all about the stories. So I’m a big fan of both those guys, MJF and Bryan Danielson. I don’t know who’s better in the business right now than Bryan Danielson.”

Check out more from the episode of the “Grilling J.R.” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.