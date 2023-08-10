Jimmy Hart Reveals He Turned Down Invitation To Appear On Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hart commented on how he would like to be remembered:

“I would like for people to go, ‘What a wild and crazy guy he was. He entertained us. We loved his music. He gave us everything he could give us. Every time we met him and saw him, he was so nice to us and gracious and never had a bad thing to say about anybody.’ That’s basically about it.”

Turning down an offer to do an episode of Dark Side of the Ring about Brutus Beefcake:

“In this day and age, especially since people want the drama and want to hear the bad things, I turned down a show. They had Brutus Beefcake. They were doing a Dark Side of the Ring on him. They came to me about doing Dark Side of the Ring. I said, ‘Look, I’ll do Happy Side of the Ring, but not Dark Side of the Ring.’ We worked so hard to get a WWE Hall of Fame ring. When we got on stage, they had great videos of us and they inducted us in a class with all the people that we were with back in the day. Then we have our peers in the audience and so many fans see us and they do so well to put us over. Why would I want to tear it down?’”

