Jimmy Hart Reveals Which WWE Star He Would Like to Manage

WWE Legend Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Hart was asked which WWE star he thinks he could help by managing them. The “Mouth of the South” chose Dominik Mysterio.

“You know who I think I can really help? Dominik,” Hart responded. “Yes, because if and when his daddy [Rey Mysterio] retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik’s young right now. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous.”

Hart was also asked if WWE had ever approached him about going down to NXT to mentor the future stars.

“Can you believe it? It’s such an injustice – they should be calling me to do that,” Hart said. “So, Stephanie [McMahon] and Triple H, don’t forget Jimmy Hart’s right down here in Tampa, Florida, which is just a short drive to Orlando. I think I can help.” Hart added, “Absolutely, yes, I can help. NXT is part of our future, I’d love to go down there and help out do anything.”

You can watch the complete interview below: