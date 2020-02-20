Jimmy Havoc Thanks Raven For Hanging Out & Advice

It was reported earlier that Raven was seen in the crowd during AEW Dynamite last night as the tag team battle royal was happening in the ring. He was not acknowledged by the announcers but everyone saw him on the screen.

Raven was reportedly just visiting the show. AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc tweeted Raven and thanked him for the advice and for hanging out in Atlanta yesterday. Rave responded this morning and said the honor was all his. The tweets are below-