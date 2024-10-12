Jimmy Jacobs Resigns From AEW

Jimmy Jacobs is no longer with All Elite Wrestling.

Jacobs joined the promotion’s production team in June 2023, having previously worked on the writing teams for WWE and TNA. He was let go from WWE after posting a photo of himself and The Elite while the wrestlers were filming BTE near a WWE event.

While with AEW, he worked a few matches for ROH, where he had previously wrestled. He hasn’t wrestled since May, when he lost by a minute to Satnam Singh.

Fightful first reported that Jacobs had resigned within the last week. According to the report, Jacobs has recently become burnt out, and AEW is considering the change to freshen up the writer’s room.