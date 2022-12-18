Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series

In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.

Jimmy Korderas, a former WWE official, shared his thoughts on the series and how the promotion could improve it.

“People are looking forward to the series, and hopefully it goes seven matches as people are saying,” he said. “I get you’re trying to get people invested, but at the same time you’re almost giving away that it has to go seven now.”

“You want to see that ladder match, and if you try to pull a swerve and not go seven and end the series before that, then people feel ripped off because they want to see that ladder match.”