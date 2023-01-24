Jimmy Korderas Explains Why It Was Good to Announce Cody Rhodes for the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes will make his long-awaited return on Saturday, January 28th, at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event on June 5, 2022. Following an injury angle, Rhodes was written off the following episode of RAW. Rhodes had a genuine pectoral muscle tear, which was exacerbated when the muscle tore completely off the bone while Rhodes was weight training in the days leading up to Hell In A Cell. After undergoing surgery to repair a torn right pectoral tendon, the former AEW TNT Champion was unable to compete for nine months.

WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks it was a wise decision on WWE’s part to announce Cody’s return ahead of the show rather than keeping it a surprise in his latest Reffin’ Rant video.

He stated, “With the Raw 30th anniversary show coming up tonight, the big topic of discussion was, should the WWE have announced a participant in the Royal Rumble or left it as a surprise? All week people have been discussing, should they have announced Cody Rhodes coming back for the Royal Rumble, especially after that fantastic video package that they showed last week. But everybody’s been back and forth — ‘Yes, they should have!’ ‘No, they shouldn’t!’”

“My opinion? It was a good move to advertise Cody Rhodes returning for the Royal Rumble because he’s been presented as a huge star and he is over big time with that audience. And yes, everybody says, ‘Well, you want to hold back for a big surprise.’ I am sure there’s going to be surprises in the Royal Rumble, you don’t want too many surprises because then it overshadows other surprises. Cody Rhodes announced for the Royal Rumble: good move in my opinion.”

You can watch Korderas’ Reffin Rant video below: