Jimmy Korderas Pitches Suggestion to Improve AEW Battle of the Belts

Last Friday night, the latest installment of AEW Battle Of The Belts took place. The special was produced for the seventh time.

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently questioned whether the time slot immediately following AEW Rampage was the “right time” to hold the show.

“Maybe it could have been moved to Wednesday night after Dynamite, maybe that would have been a better place,” he suggested. “Because that’s when their biggest audience is for AEW on Wednesday night … That maybe would have been a better spot for it as opposed to Friday nights where they would have had a lower audience, especially after this was the fourth hour of wrestling on a Friday night.”

According to the former WWE official, having the show on Wednesday would be a better choice.