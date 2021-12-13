Jimmy Rave Passes Away At 39

Veteran pro wrestler Jimmy Rave (James Michael Guffey) has passed away at the age of 39.

Rave passed away on Sunday, according to PWInsider. He had been living in the Philadelphia area at the time of his passing. It was noted that Rave struggled with drug addiction for many years, which resulted in the amputation of his arm, and later, both of his legs.

Memorial services will be held for Rave in Georgia at a later date.

Rave began his pro wrestling career in 1999, and wrestled for numerous promotions, including ROH, TNA, Dragon Gate, NJPW and CZW, among others. He also appeared on WWE Sunday Night Heat in 2005.

Rave, who had dealt with health issues as of late, just turned 39 this past Wednesday.