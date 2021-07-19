Jimmy Smith Comments On His First Night of Working In Front of A Live WWE Crowd

WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith issued a statement on Twitter regarding his first night of working in front of a live WWE audience at the 2021 Money in the Bank PPV:

The first thing I was told when I was hired by the WWE (I’m not exaggerating) was not to take anything online personally. I told them that I’m from MMA, I don’t take anything personally. I was expecting pushback, hostility, a lot of “who is hell is this dude” — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) July 19, 2021