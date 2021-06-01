Jimmy Smith Comments On WWE RAW Debut

The general consensus among fans on social media seems to be that Jimmy Smith had a strong performance at the RAW announce table last night, especially compared to the recent outings by Adnan Virk, who left the company after less than two months on the job.

Smith took to Twitter after RAW and said he had a blast, and also commented on the Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre main event. Smith wrote-

“Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved.”

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.

Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) June 1, 2021