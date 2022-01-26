Jimmy Smith Reveals Advice That Was Given To Him From Vince McMahon

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith commented on advice that was given to him by Vince McMahon:

“Don’t worry, you’re the audience. If you don’t know it, they don’t know it. If you’re confused, they’re confused. So use that. If you don’t know what something is or why something is happening… say that and Corey [Graves] and Byron [Saxton] get to educate people. You not knowing is awesome because not all of our fans are what they call ‘marks.’ They’re not all huge wrestling fanatics. They might not know so use that.”