Jimmy Uso is home.

And it feels good.

The former Bloodline member made his surprise return at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., helping Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

After the show, Uso shared a photo of his hug with “The Original Tribal Chief” in the ring after the match, and wrote, “Home again. God is Great.”