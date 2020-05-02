Jimmy Uso Reportedly Out of Action For Six To Nine Months

Jimmy Uso will be out of action for six to nine months due to a knee injury that will require surgery. The belief is that the injury was suffered during the triple threat ladder match at Wrestlemania 36.

Some fans noticed that Uso appeared to hurt his knee during the match:

Kofi just whipped a big ass ladder at Jimmy Uso's knees. #WrestleMania — IllegalForeignObject (@IFOWrestling) April 5, 2020