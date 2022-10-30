Jimmy Uso Says He’s Ready for Ava Raine to Pop Off and Represent The Bloodline

Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter, made her WWE NXT TV debut as Ava Raine on Tuesday night after being introduced as the fourth member of The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid).

Raine cut a short promo. She has been training with the company for a few years but has yet to wrestle in a match.

Jimmy Uso discussed Raine’s appearance on NXT TV during an interview with TMZ. He commended her and stated that she has the family’s full support in pursuing a great career while representing The Bloodline.

“Shout out to her…anyway the family can get it, I’m all for it. I’m ready to see what she do. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline. So, either way, whether it’s down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I’m with it, I’m all for it. We’re all family bro. We all look out for her. I’m sure she’s got the whole squad on her side, the whole family, her dad, us, the cousins. I’m sure if she reaches out, we got her.”

Jimmy stated that the door is always open for her to join the faction that includes Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn, the honorary uce.

“We’ll see, bro. It’s always an open door. We’ll keep it at that, but the sky’s the limit. You gotta put your work in here, and I’m sure she’s got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I’m excited for her future. I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

You can watch the interview below:



