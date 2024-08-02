Jimmy Uso Set For WWE Return

Jimmy Uso is on the comeback trail to WWE.

His brother, “Main Event” Jey Uso, confirmed the news during a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

“My brother will be back soon,” confirmed the master of ‘YEET!’. “I want to see him on TV. If you really pay attention to Jimmy, Jimmy is funny as hell.”

He continued, “He was shining on SmackDown for a little bit, but he got hurt. I’m excited to see his character back on TV.”

