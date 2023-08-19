Jimmy Uso’s WWE SmackDown Return Revealed, Austin Theory Set For Title Shot

Next week’s WWE SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, will see the continuation of the Bloodline storyline.

Jimmy will make an appearance on SmackDown Live next Friday, according to Paul Heyman. Earlier in the day, Heyman announced on Twitter that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had authorized him to provide an update on the status of The Bloodline, but his backstage interview with Kayla Braxton fell through until Heyman took a phone call. The person on the other end of the line informed him of Jimmy’s return the following week, then hung up on him while he was still trying to speak.

The WWE has confirmed Jimmy for next week’s SmackDown, but the WWE website currently only features Solo Sikoa. Sikoa and Jey Uso are advertised on the arena website.

On last week’s post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, Reigns celebrated his Tribal Combat victory over Jey, which came thanks to an assist from Jimmy. On last week’s SmackDown, Jimmy refused Reigns’ invitation to acknowledge him, and then Jey laid him out with a superkick. Jey also got into a fight with Reigns and Sikoa, and ended up getting the best of them. Jey then “quit” as the show went off the air, announcing that he is done with WWE and The Bloodline. Jey has since been moved to the WWE Alumni roster.

Reigns is not currently advertised for any upcoming WWE shows, whereas Jimmy, Jey, and Solo are for a number of upcoming TV tapings and live events. Some believe that WWE will hold off on doing Uso vs. Uso at Payback on September 2, possibly with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as the special referee, but others believe that they will do the first Brother vs. Brother match in this feud.

In other SmackDown news, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer and WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will face Grayson Waller in non-title action on next week’s show from Louisville.

On this week’s SmackDown, Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect, in which he interviewed Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Waller attempted to cause friction among the LWO members, but he was stopped. Austin Theory, who had previously injured Escobar and lost the title to Mysterio, then interrupted and demanded that Adam Pearce come out and give him the title back. To a huge cheer from the Toronto crowd, Pearce then came out, but LA Knight was right behind him. This resulted in Knight vs. Theory as the first challenger to Mysterio, with Theory winning due to interference by The Miz, who was on commentary.

The WWE has not announced a date for Theory vs. Mysterio for the title, but Mysterio will face Waller in a non-title match next week.