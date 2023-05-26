Jinder Mahal Addresses His Future With WWE

WWE star Jinder Mahal appeared as a guest on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Mahal discussed his future with the company:

“Definitely, someday, when my in-ring career is over, I would love to mentor future superstars in a way. It would keep me happy. I love being out there, I love being part of WWE, I love traveling, I’m addicted to the lifestyle. I love going to random gyms in different cities, I love being on the road. I love the overseas tours and being on the bus with everybody. It’s like family. The comradery that we have with everybody in the back, with the crew guys, the superstars in the locker room. Everybody, the catering department, I’m good friends with. It’s incredible. I would love to be a manager of some sort or maybe work backstage as a producer. I think I would really enjoy that, just helping out, even off-camera. I think I still have a long time left in the ring, I can still perform at a high level, I stay in shape. At any time, this suit can come off and the Maharaja is ready, in-shape, and able at all times to still challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, the Maharaja is always ready.”

Speaking of Mahal, PWMania.com exclusively spoke with his cousin and IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh. Singh commented on IMPACT’s progression in 2023, IMPACT possibly doing more international tours including India, who he approaches for advice in IMPACT, his cousin; WWE’s Jinder Mahal, what can we expect from him in the future and much more.

