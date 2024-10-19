Jinder Mahal On Last-Minute Changes To WWE Matches And Promos Under Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) spoke with The TakeDown on Sports Illustrated on a number of topics, including how matches and promos were being changed at the last second when he was still with the company.

Dhesi said, “At that time, it was a little more hectic. Things would change last minute. Anything could change last minute. When I actually became number one contender, I won that Six Pack Challenge Match before facing Randy Orton. Originally, I had a different promo and it was written by the writer and it got approved. I had memorized it, but literally 15-20 minutes before the match, Vince changed the promo completely. I just got that promo in gorilla as I was getting pumped up — getting ready to go out there. So, I got the match going in my mind and I gotta memorize this promo that I gotta do after the match. In that era, the show was written like that afternoon and up until doors were open, or sometimes even as the show was going on, things were changing. I’ve actually been in a match in WWE where the finish changed mid-match. It was myself and the Singh Brothers versus Lucha House Party and Kalisto. We were supposed to go over and at some point the referee told us the finish switched.”