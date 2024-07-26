Jinder Mahal Reacts To Claims That WWE “Dropped The Ball” On Him

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, discussed his time with the company in a video posted to his TikTok account.

“So I see this comment a lot and I wanna kinda share my opinion on it. ‘WWE dropped the ball on me’ – I would say that’s not true. Had a very long career, 12 years in WWE. WWE Champion, won the United States Championship at WrestleMania, made a great living, really set myself up for the future, for the rest of my life. Given me a sense of financial independence where now I can just do whatever I wanna do. Freedom, flexibility, got to travel the world, build amazing relationships, a lot of good memories. And it’s gonna continue now on the independents, just doing things my way.

So WWE did not drop the ball, I had a great career, a great time, and, yeah, thank you for all the fans tuning in for all these years.”