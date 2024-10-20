Jinder Mahal Recalls Getting Stranded On The Road With Drew McIntyre

Former WWE star Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) spoke with PWInsider.com on a number of topics, including staying in Texas after an episode of RAW to party ahead of a Tuesday SmackDown TV taping.

Dhesi said, “We’re at somewhere in Texas for Raw on a Monday night, and normally after RAW, you make the drive, so you’re already in the town for SmackDown on the Tuesday. For some reason me and Drew decided to stay back and party. We’re like, ‘We’ll just make the drive tomorrow.’”

On what happened after they ran out of gas while on the road in Texas:

“So now we’re panicking. Anyway, we call a gas station, somehow convinced them to take a Jerry can, fill it with gas, drive it to us, and ‘We’ll pay you a hundred bucks.’ … It was enough to get us to the gas station and pump up, and we showed up to TV a few hours late.”