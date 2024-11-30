Jinder Mahal Reveals Vince McMahon Left Before His Punjabi Prison Match Ended

Former WWE star Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) appeared on Maven’s YouTube channel to talk about a number of topics, including former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon leaving before his Punjabi Prison Match against Randy Orton at Battleground 2017 ended.

Dhesi said, “It’s a one-man audience, basically we’re all just wrestling for Vince. When me and Randy [and] Great Khali came back, the ‘audience of one’ wasn’t there. He left. That was a little bit disrespectful. Even Randy was like, ‘Was he upset?’ And Michael [Hayes] was like, ‘No. He just left.’”

On his relationship with McMahon:

“Earlier in my career, I always avoided Vince. I was always afraid of him. [But] during this time I got to work with him closely.”

You can check out Dhesi’s comments in the video below.