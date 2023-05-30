Jinder Mahal Says He Learned A Lot From HBK, Talks Working With Indus Sher

Jinder Mahal recently appeared as a guest on the “After The Bell with Corey Graves” official WWE podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Modern Day Maharaja” spoke about learning from WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels during his latest run in WWE NXT, the Indus Sher tag-team of Veer and Sanga that he is managing and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his latest run in WWE NXT and being reinvigorated working with Indus Sher: “It was incredible, just being around young energy again, young and motivated superstars. It inspired me. It pushed me in a way, just seeing these young people that are full of hopes, dreams, and aspirations. We get a little bit grizzled and grumpy, it does happen. I felt reinvigorated and being around Indus Sher, those two guys are megastars in my eyes.”

On learning from Shawn Michaels and Terry Taylor during his most recent WWE NXT run: “They can do everything. They have every aspect of the game down, from look to persona. Veer has explosive and powerful moves. Sanga is a mountain, so powerful and calculated. Those two are incredible. Standing and watching ringside, or teaming with them when the time comes, those guys having my back when it’s my turn in the ring. [Being in NXT] was incredible. I learned a lot. I worked with Terry Taylor and Shawn Michaels and all the great coaches there.”

