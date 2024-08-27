Jinder Mahal Shares His Thoughts On His WWE Release, Says It Wasn’t A Surprise

By
James Hetfield
-

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) appeared on an episode of Talk is Jericho, where he discussed a number of topics related to pro wrestling including how he had become very stale prior to his release from the company.

Dhesi said, “I had become very stale. Creative-wise, I wasn’t doing much, which is okay. I get it. I get it, things change; that’s how my career has always been. It’s a rollercoaster.”

On being okay with the release:

“It wasn’t a surprise and I’m okay, ’cause I got released 10 years prior and at that time, it was totally different.”

On his 2014 release:

“All three of us [the Three Man Band] weren’t really taking it as seriously as we should have. We were partying too much and we had become rock stars.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

