Jinder Mahal To Appear On Crime Drama TV Series

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal has landed a role on ABC’s Big Sky crime drama.

Mahal took to Twitter today and announced that he will be starring in season 2 of Big Sky, as a character named Dhruv.

“The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv. Starting Tomorrow and every Thurs at 10/9C PM on @ABCNetwork and @hulu. #bigskyabc,” he wrote.

Big Sky airs each Thursday at 10pm ET on ABC and Hulu. Mahal’s first appearance will come in tomorrow’s episode.