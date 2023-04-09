Jinder Mahal Wants A Match Roman Reigns Or Cody Rhodes In India

Jinder Mahal hopes to face some of the top names in WWE if the company holds another major event in India.

Mahal, who is of Indian Punjabi Sikh descent, was asked about another WWE event in the country during a recent episode of Sony Sports Network’s “Extraaa Dhamaal” show. He stated, “I think it would be a good show, a big show [in India.] Maybe I can have a match against someone like Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes. That would be amazing.

“Everybody from Drew McIntyre to Bobby Lashley, they all come back from India, and they tell me they cannot wait to go back; it’s their favorite place. Hopefully, we get to bring another show back for the WWE Universe there in India. I would love to have another match [and] bring Indus Sher with me, bring Shanky with me. I think we would have a great time, a great show.”

In 2017 and 2018, Mahal and Reigns had a feud, with the Tribal Chief winning all four of their singles matches.

The most recent WWE event in India took place in December 2017, with Triple H facing Mahal in the main event.