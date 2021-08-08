Jinder Mahal’s Advice For WWE Stars That Were Recently Released

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Jinder Mahal gave some advice to WWE stars that were recently released from the company:

“The door is always open in WWE. My advice to anyone who just got released is to look at this as an opportunity. An opportunity to redefine yourself. Make some noise. You know wrestling in WWE is super super hot. Internationally everything. We got crowds back. But wrestling outside of WWE is also picking up steam and that’s a great place to plant your flag, make a name for yourself and eventually make it back to WWE.”

You can check out the full interview below: