JJ Watt Wants Rob Gronkowski To Defend The WWE 24/7 Championship On NFL Field

JJ Watt of the NFL’s Houston Texans says he’d like to see Gronk defend his title on an NFL field. You can check out some highlights from his appearance on WWE’s “The Bump” below:

On his favorite wrestlers growing up and now: “Yeah, you know. I mean, I had the whole Hulk Hogan get-up when I was a kid. Obviously, I grew up [watching] The Rock and Stone Cold, everybody.”

On being friends with WWE Performance Center coach Sean Hayes: “Here with the Houston Texans actually, a couple years back we had a guy named Sean Hayes, who is now a strength coach with WWE. And he does impressions and all those, and he’s incredible at it. So I’ve actually had a lot of fun with him over the years, and we’ve pranked some of my friends because he does such a good Stone Cold impression.”

On Rob Gronkowski playing in the NFL as 24/7 Champion: “Yeah, I’m interested to see how it plays out. I mean, I would love nothing more than to see how that Championship gets played out in the middle of a game just to see what kind of fine the league would come up with in that situation. But I think it would be wildly entertaining.”