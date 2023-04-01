Joe Coffey Returns, Helps Gallus Retain Tag Titles At NXT Stand & Deliver

Gallus is complete.

Joe Coffey returned and provided a much-needed assist to Gallus at the NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 special event on Saturday afternoon.

The third member of the trio returned and stopped Stacks and Tony D’Angelo from pulling off the upset, effectively helping Wolfgang and Mark Coffey retain the NXT Tag-Team Championships in the process.

Check out coverage of Mark Coffey’s return at the NXT Stand & Deliver show below.