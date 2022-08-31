Joe Doering Leaves Impact Wrestling to Fight Brain Cancer a Second Time

Joe Doering has been diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time, and Impact Wrestling has announced that he will be stepping away from wrestling to take care of his health.

Doering shared the news of his diagnosis with the company during the tapings that took place last week. He was previously diagnosed with brain cancer six years ago.

Doering told ImpactWrestling.com, “They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again.”

After undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for an entire year, Doering eventually made his return to the ring. Doering has expressed his intention to return to the ring “very soon,” and he has thanked the locker room for treating him like a member of their family.

“I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at IMPACT in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers,” Impact EVP Scott D’Amore stated. “Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he’s ready.”

The team here at PWMania.com sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery to Doering as he continues his fight against cancer.

The following is Impact Wrestling’s official announcement:

IMPACT Wrestling’s Joe Doering Steps Away From Active Competition

IMPACT Wrestling star Joe Doering is stepping away from competition to take care of his health. The 40-year-old battled brain cancer six years ago and, at last weekend’s taping at The Factory in Dallas, he informed IMPACT Wrestling management that the disease has returned.

Joe will be undergoing surgery in the coming weeks.

He said: “They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again.”

After successful treatment including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation in 2016, the 6-foot, 5-inch wrestler was back in the ring within a year. Although that recovery was remarkable, Joe was informed by his doctors the disease could return and that he should remain vigilant.

The two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion added: “Please keep me in your thoughts and spirits. I hope to get back in the ring again very soon. To the IMPACT Wrestling locker room: you are family to me and I look forward to seeing you again very, very soon.”

Scott D’Amore, IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President, said: “I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at IMPACT in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers. Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he’s ready.”