Joe Gacy Reacts to Fans Calling Him a “Discount Bray Wyatt”

Joe Gacy has been compared to Bray Wyatt since his debut on WWE NXT television.

Gacy signed with WWE in 2020 after breaking into the business in 2006 and made his TV debut in July 2021 for the NXT brand by defeating Desmond Troy to qualify for the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Since his arrival, Gacy has done an excellent job portraying a disturbed and dark character. Gacy responded on Twitter to fans calling him a “discount Bray Wyatt.”

After being rumored to play one of the Fire Fly Funhouse characters as part of Wyatt’s return a few months ago at WWE Extreme Rules, it has been speculated that Gacy may be part of the ‘Wyatt 6’ faction if WWE goes ahead with the group.

Ava Raine, The Rock’s daughter, recently joined Gacy’s faction, and they’ve been pushed since her arrival.

You can check out the fan tweets as well as Gacy’s reaction below:

poor man’s bray wyatt dissing me… https://t.co/dcaKG0oINb — BIG TIDDY TARYN (@skinnymysterio) November 30, 2022

I mean I didn’t start an argument to be fair — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) December 1, 2022

😂 — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) December 1, 2022