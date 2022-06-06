Joe Gacy Reacts to His Character Being Compared to Bray Wyatt

WWE NXT star Joe Gacy reacted on his character being compared to Bray Wyatt during an interview with Fightful.com.

“For me, it’s completely something else. I would say that, what I’m doing, it’s always been there for me, I just have never had platform like this to display it. I tried to go about it one way before I came to WWE and, very quickly, you have to introduce yourself and explain yourself while also having matches in other areas. Coming to WWE, weekly, you have the opportunity to introduce yourself a little bit at a time every Tuesday night. For me, it’s always been there and always been in here [points to head], it’s just coming out slowly.”

You can watch the complete interview below: