Joe Gacy Teases Something “Very, Very Different” for WWE NXT In Your House

Joe Gacy will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the main event of Saturday’s WWE NXT In Your House event. If Breakker is disqualified, Gacy will win the championship. Gacy recently spoke with Denise Salcedo and stated fans will likely see something “very, very different” on Sunday, as seen in the video below.

Gacy was asked what fans might anticipate from his rematch with Breakker at In Your House.

“Easy answer would be that you can’t really expect anything,” Gacy said. “You don’t really know what’s gonna happen, but what I will say is you’re probably gonna see something very, very different.”

For several weeks, Gacy has been feuding with Breakker and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He was asked about his experiences working with Steiner and his son. He admired Breakker and spoke about his learning experience.

“To be able to work with (Bron’s) father, I didn’t expect that,” Gacy said. “But to be able to work with essentially that family, not only was it exciting but it was a very good learning experience for me. As new as Bron Breakker is, a wealth of knowledge just from his family alone has taught me so much. He’s a very physical specimen as far as being an athlete so it’s a lot of fun to see the things he can do.”

Gacy was also asked about his plans for the future.

“Immediately, what comes to mind is to become the NXT Champion,” he said. “Maybe I’ll have a new goal after Saturday if I accomplish that goal. I would love to go to Raw or SmackDown and chase my WrestleMania moment. I am always thinking ahead, but right now I am very focused on In Your House this Saturday and winning the NXT Championship.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can watch the complete interview below: