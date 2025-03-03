Joe Hand Promotions & AEW Issue Press Release Regarding New PPV Partnership

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions issued the following press release:

Joe Hand Promotions and All Elite Wrestling Announce Multi-Year Agreement for Exclusive Commercial Pay-Per-View Distribution

FEASTERVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Joe Hand Promotions, the global leader in live sports viewing for the commercial market, which includes bars, restaurants, and casinos, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), today announced a multi-year agreement for Joe Hand Promotions to exclusively distribute AEW’s Pay-Per-View (PPV) events in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. This extension builds upon the long-term commercial distribution rights partnership that began in 2019.

The partnership offers commercial establishments flexibility and accessibility to AEW events with a variety of ways to show them, including leading satellite providers DIRECTV for BUSINESS and DISH, select cable networks via iNDemand, and streaming. The agreement also focuses on enhancing AEW’s brand presence with impactful point-of-sale materials and leverages experiential marketing opportunities. AEW’s continued collaboration with Joe Hand Promotions supports hospitality venues like Dave & Buster’s and other businesses, helping drive traffic through co-branded campaigns that captivate fans and deliver memorable customer experiences.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Joe Hand Promotions to bring AEW events to commercial establishments in the United States,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative. “AEW pay-per-views are consistently the most exciting events in professional wrestling, and that tradition will continue at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 9.”

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with AEW to bring their events to commercial venues and fans across N. America,” said Joe Hand III, President of Joe Hand Promotions. “AEW’s electrifying performances and compelling storytelling captivate fans around the world, and we’re proud to help expand their reach while delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to establishments.”

The next AEW event Joe Hand Promotions will distribute is AEW Revolution, taking place on Sunday, March 9th. Known for its show-stopping matches and unforgettable moments, AEW Revolution is a must-see event for wrestling fans and promises to be a significant draw for establishments looking to attract and retain customers.

Bars, restaurants, and other commercial locations can order AEW Revolution or any other AEW event by calling Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263. For more information, please visit www.JoeHandPromotions.com.

If you are a fan who would like to watch AEW events in the fun community setting of a bar or restaurant, visit https://www.ontapsports.live/bars-pubs/aew-all-elite-wrestling/8507.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.