TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling on various topics, including if he plans to sign with WWE once his contract with TNA is up.

Hendry said, “My job is to be the TNA World Champion and my job is to represent TNA, to elevate this championship, and to elevate the company. So my focus is on TNA Wrestling.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)