Joe Hendry Calls Out John Cena Following TNA Genesis Victory

Newly crowned TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is ready to embrace all challengers following his title victory over Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis on Sunday night. With the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA in full swing, Hendry has set his sights on a dream opponent: John Cena.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Hendry addressed the possibility of facing Cena, who is on his retirement tour this year. When asked who he’s keeping an eye on as TNA Champion, Hendry didn’t hesitate:

“John Cena. Let me tell you why. Let’s let it continue. I have done all the things that I thought would be impossible, but in an era where anything can happen. And just before Genesis, Triple H tweeted us, Shawn Michaels tweeted the show, and John Cena, who hadn’t tweeted about it before, tweeted the TNA logo on his Instagram. What kind of representative would I be for TNA if I didn’t call out John Cena?”

Hendry also expressed confidence in matching Cena on the microphone, a skill for which Cena is widely regarded as one of the best in the business:

“1,000%. I love it. I love it because John Cena, when he gets that microphone, he tells the truth. And I honestly believe that people haven’t seen what I can truly do on the microphone yet. I feel so comfortable going out there with nothing prepared. And to me, John Cena is in the top echelon of talkers ever in this business. And you know what, if you don’t invite that challenge to even try and step up, then you’re not challenging yourself. You know, I want it. I want to. I know how powerful he is on that microphone, but I just believe that I can hang with John Cena. I believe.”

Hendry’s comments reflect the bold and confident approach that has defined his rise in TNA. A match between Hendry and Cena, two masters of charisma and in-ring storytelling, would undoubtedly be a landmark moment in the ongoing collaboration between WWE and TNA. Fans now eagerly await to see if this challenge becomes a reality.