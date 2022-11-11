Joe Hendry Crowned New Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion

Joe Hendry has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

The Impact episode airing tonight on AXS began with Hendry defeating Brian Myers to win the Impact Digital Media Title. Heath and Rhino of Impact World Tag Team Champions stopped Matt Cardona from assisting Myers during the match.

Hendry is reigning as Impact champion for the first time. Myers won his first title reign on July 1 at Against All Odds, defeating Rich Swann in a Dot Combat match. Myers held the strap for 132 days in a row.

