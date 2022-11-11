Joe Hendry Crowned New Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion

Joe Hendry has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.
The Impact episode airing tonight on AXS began with Hendry defeating Brian Myers to win the Impact Digital Media Title. Heath and Rhino of Impact World Tag Team Champions stopped Matt Cardona from assisting Myers during the match.
Hendry is reigning as Impact champion for the first time. Myers won his first title reign on July 1 at Against All Odds, defeating Rich Swann in a Dot Combat match. Myers held the strap for 132 days in a row.
Click here for complete Impact Wrestling results. Here are a few images from tonight’s Impact opener title change:
We're kicking off the night with @joehendry!
👏👏#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ZYuVUj3Mnf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
.@joehendry just dropped @Myers_Wrestling on his face with the TRUST FALL! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6aBE2hcWDd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
.@HEATHXXII and @Rhyno313 took @TheMattCardona out of the equation!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/SlykTwHDlX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
.@joehendry is the NEW Digital Media Champion!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xzQDVmAHG4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
And New pic.twitter.com/ALNgzMVOnl
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) November 11, 2022
See what happens when we all believe in Joe Hendry
He becomes the New impact Digital media champion
I believe in our Digital media champion #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/p0m9wX3VTx
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) November 11, 2022